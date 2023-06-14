Step-by-Step Guide: How to Apply for the Federal Government Student Loan

Introduction:

On June 12, 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law, marking a significant development for Nigerian students. This legislation, championed by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, aims to provide interest-free loans to students. Notably, the bill successfully passed its second reading in the lower house on May 23, 2023.

The Creation of an Education Bank:

Experts within the higher education sector argue that the establishment of an education bank may lead to tertiary institutions owned by the Federal Government introducing tuition fees. This move is seen as a potential solution to address the funding gap faced by these institutions. Indeed, certain Federal Government-owned universities have already begun announcing an increase in tuition fees. In fact, back in December 2022, it was exclusively reported that several universities experienced a 200 percent fee hike.

Conditions for Loan Application:

According to the bill, applicants seeking loans under this Act must fulfill certain requirements. Firstly, students must secure admission into a public Nigerian University, Polytechnic, college of education, or any TVET school. Additionally, the applicant or their family income should not exceed N500,000 per annum. Moreover, the applicant must provide at least two civil servants as guarantors, who must have a minimum of 12 years of service at level 12 or above. Alternatively, a lawyer with at least 10 years of post-call experience, a judicial officer, or a Justice of Peace can serve as guarantors as well. It is important to note that students who have defaulted on previous loans or have been found guilty of exam malpractice, felony, or drug offenses will not be considered. Furthermore, applicants with parents who have defaulted on previous loans will also be excluded from consideration.

Loan Application Procedure:

Once the aforementioned conditions are met, applicants can proceed with the loan application process. The applications must be submitted through the Students Affairs Office of their respective institutions. The submission should include a list of all qualified applicants from the institution and a cover letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Rector, or head of the institution, along with the Student Affairs representative.

Repayment Terms:

Regarding repayment, the act specifies that beneficiaries of the loan must commence repayment two years after completing the National Youth Service Corps program. Repayment will be facilitated through direct deduction of 10 percent from the beneficiary’s salary by their employer. For self-employed individuals, a monthly remittance of 10 percent of their total profit must be made to the designated student loan account prescribed by the bank. In order to comply with these terms, self-employed individuals are required to submit essential information, such as business name, address, location, registration documents, details of bankers, names of partners, and names of directors and shareholders, to the Commission within 60 days of becoming self-employed.

Consequences of Default:

Failure to adhere to the repayment provisions or any attempt to aid non-compliance with this Act is deemed an offense. If convicted, the defaulter may face imprisonment for two years, a fine of N500,000, or both.

Conclusion:

The recent signing of the Student Loan Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu signifies a significant milestone for Nigerian students. This legislation aims to provide interest-free loans, improving access to education for aspiring individuals. By familiarizing themselves with the step-by-step application process and understanding the repayment terms, students can leverage this opportunity to pursue their educational dreams while contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

