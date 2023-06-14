Path The News Chronicle » News » Step-by-Step Guide: How to Apply for the Federal Government Student Loan

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Apply for the Federal Government Student Loan

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 14, 2023 0

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Apply for the Federal Government Student Loan

Introduction:

On June 12, 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law, marking a significant development for Nigerian students. This legislation, championed by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, aims to provide interest-free loans to students. Notably, the bill successfully passed its second reading in the lower house on May 23, 2023.

The Creation of an Education Bank:

Experts within the higher education sector argue that the establishment of an education bank may lead to tertiary institutions owned by the Federal Government introducing tuition fees. This move is seen as a potential solution to address the funding gap faced by these institutions. Indeed, certain Federal Government-owned universities have already begun announcing an increase in tuition fees. In fact, back in December 2022, it was exclusively reported that several universities experienced a 200 percent fee hike.

Conditions for Loan Application:

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

According to the bill, applicants seeking loans under this Act must fulfill certain requirements. Firstly, students must secure admission into a public Nigerian University, Polytechnic, college of education, or any TVET school. Additionally, the applicant or their family income should not exceed N500,000 per annum. Moreover, the applicant must provide at least two civil servants as guarantors, who must have a minimum of 12 years of service at level 12 or above. Alternatively, a lawyer with at least 10 years of post-call experience, a judicial officer, or a Justice of Peace can serve as guarantors as well. It is important to note that students who have defaulted on previous loans or have been found guilty of exam malpractice, felony, or drug offenses will not be considered. Furthermore, applicants with parents who have defaulted on previous loans will also be excluded from consideration.

Loan Application Procedure:

Once the aforementioned conditions are met, applicants can proceed with the loan application process. The applications must be submitted through the Students Affairs Office of their respective institutions. The submission should include a list of all qualified applicants from the institution and a cover letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Rector, or head of the institution, along with the Student Affairs representative.

Repayment Terms:

Regarding repayment, the act specifies that beneficiaries of the loan must commence repayment two years after completing the National Youth Service Corps program. Repayment will be facilitated through direct deduction of 10 percent from the beneficiary’s salary by their employer. For self-employed individuals, a monthly remittance of 10 percent of their total profit must be made to the designated student loan account prescribed by the bank. In order to comply with these terms, self-employed individuals are required to submit essential information, such as business name, address, location, registration documents, details of bankers, names of partners, and names of directors and shareholders, to the Commission within 60 days of becoming self-employed.

Consequences of Default:

Failure to adhere to the repayment provisions or any attempt to aid non-compliance with this Act is deemed an offense. If convicted, the defaulter may face imprisonment for two years, a fine of N500,000, or both.

Conclusion:

The recent signing of the Student Loan Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu signifies a significant milestone for Nigerian students. This legislation aims to provide interest-free loans, improving access to education for aspiring individuals. By familiarizing themselves with the step-by-step application process and understanding the repayment terms, students can leverage this opportunity to pursue their educational dreams while contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

Student Loan

Doris Israel Ijeoma

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Fuel Stations Closure

Fuel Stations Closure: Petrol Dealers Not on Strike- Anambra Petroleum Commissioner, Ifeanya

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0
Anambra’s 8th Assembly

CLO Tasks Anambra’s 8th Assembly on Impactful Laws, Constant Interaction with Constituents

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0
Safe School Initiative

Safe School Initiative: Anambra NSCDC Boss Meets Education Commissioner, Seeks Collaboration

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0
Data Protection Bill

Tinubu Signs Data Protection Bill Into Law

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 14, 2023 0
Femi Gbajabiamila Resigns House of Reps Membership 

JUST IN: Femi Gbajabiamila Resigns House of Reps Membership 

Adekunle Taofeek June 14, 2023 0
Nigeria Adds 4 Million Barrels To Its Oil Export Storage Capacity

Nigeria Adds 4 Million Barrels To Its Oil Export Storage Capacity

Ken Ibenne June 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Film-making

The Unexplored Genres of the Nigerian Film-making Industry: The Story Behind

Esther Salami June 14, 2023 0
Hollantex's TV commercial featuring Diamond Platnumz

Hollantex’s TV commercial features Diamond Platnumz

Augustina John June 14, 2023 0
Fuel Stations Closure

Fuel Stations Closure: Petrol Dealers Not on Strike- Anambra Petroleum Commissioner, Ifeanya

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0
Anambra’s 8th Assembly

CLO Tasks Anambra’s 8th Assembly on Impactful Laws, Constant Interaction with Constituents

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0
Safe School Initiative

Safe School Initiative: Anambra NSCDC Boss Meets Education Commissioner, Seeks Collaboration

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0