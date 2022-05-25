Stench Of Corruption Putrefying In NDDC, Chartered Accountant  Says

The Niger Delta will erupt in an orgy of violence if President Muhammadu Buhari releases the content of the forensic audit report of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), senior chartered accountant, told NaijaNews in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday night.

According to the NaijaNews source, ‘’the stench of corruption in NDDC is very putrefying. Public officials were just plundering the interventionist agency, leaving the oil-bearing communities with the stigma of ‘oil curse’.

‘’With so many communities still lacking basic infrastructure, if President Buhari releases the names of those indicted for defrauding and swindling the Commission, angry youths will go after them and their ill-gotten properties.

‘’As a matter of fact, the stench that oozed out during the audit was so putrefying.’’

The source was speaking against the backdrop of the Presidency’s cancellation all projects awarded by the development agency for which the contractors have not mobilised to site from the year 2000 to December 31, 2019.

Our source said the Presidency by that action may have begun the implementation of the report of the forensic audit on the activities of NDDC, which was recently submitted to President Buhari.

NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, in a statement said the cancellation was subject to any future re-award in accordance with the Public Procurement Act.

“This is to bring to the notice of all contractors engaged by NDDC, as well as stakeholders and the general public that the presidency has directed that all projects awarded by the commission before December 31, 2019, for which the beneficiary contractors are yet to mobilize to site, are by this directive cancelled.

“According to the directive, this cancellation is subject to any future re-award in accordance with the Public Procurement Act and in line with the terms of the contracts for the award of the said projects.

”Consequently, all affected contractors are advised to note that all monies earlier received by way of mobilisation for any of the projects are to be promptly refunded to the Commission’s Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria”, says the statement.