No dull moment, everyone shouting, even to a neighbor’s hear,

Every part moving, only for refreshments will they stop,

They have sworn against silence

Here it is forbidden,

Previous entreaties are forgotten,

People getting confused

The deaf more confused

The dumb breaks the rules

The deaf not guilty

Motion sounds

No idling

If sitting – for strangers and aged,

Let it be ending,

If standing, not alone

If silent, food alone is talking

Keep moving,

Keep talking

Keep playing along

Keep doing, just do it

In life’s market, the party is on