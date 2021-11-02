No dull moment, everyone shouting, even to a neighbor’s hear,
Every part moving, only for refreshments will they stop,
They have sworn against silence
Here it is forbidden,
Previous entreaties are forgotten,
People getting confused
The deaf more confused
The dumb breaks the rules
The deaf not guilty
Motion sounds
No idling
If sitting – for strangers and aged,
Let it be ending,
If standing, not alone
If silent, food alone is talking
Keep moving,
Keep talking
Keep playing along
Keep doing, just do it
In life’s market, the party is on
