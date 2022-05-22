Sunday, May 22, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
ICPC Charges Lecturer to Court for Misappropriating N10.4m

Stay Away From Examination Malpractice, ICPC Tells Students

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has tasked students of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State on the need to practice and support ethical conduct in their school and society.

This advice was given by Mr. John Okor Odey of Public Enlightenment and Education (PE&E) Department during the visit of the students to the Commission’s headquarters recently.

Mr. Odey, who represented the Director, PE&E, Mr. Mohammed Ashiru Baba fsi, commended the students for taking the initiative to visit the Commission and further counselled them to use the knowledge and experience gained from the visit to contribute their quota to building a better future for themselves, generations to come and the country in general.

The representative of the Director further stated that as students, they should stay away from exam malpractices and be of good and exemplary conduct always.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of delegation, Mr. Azeez Oladejo, informed the gathering that the field trip is part of requirements for the award of a degree in Political Science and International Relations, pointing out that the aim of the trip was to go outside their school and interact with organizations related to their course for academic purpose.

Mr. Oladejo stated that the students will be assessed on the lessons learnt during the visit and expressed the hope that the trip will be beneficial and rewarding to the students.

Thereafter, there was a paper presentation that dwelt on the ICPC mandate, vision and mission as well as achievements.

The event was concluded with the presentation of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material‏s to the students.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle