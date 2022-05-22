Stay Away From Examination Malpractice, ICPC Tells Students

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has tasked students of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State on the need to practice and support ethical conduct in their school and society.

This advice was given by Mr. John Okor Odey of Public Enlightenment and Education (PE&E) Department during the visit of the students to the Commission’s headquarters recently.

Mr. Odey, who represented the Director, PE&E, Mr. Mohammed Ashiru Baba fsi, commended the students for taking the initiative to visit the Commission and further counselled them to use the knowledge and experience gained from the visit to contribute their quota to building a better future for themselves, generations to come and the country in general.

The representative of the Director further stated that as students, they should stay away from exam malpractices and be of good and exemplary conduct always.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of delegation, Mr. Azeez Oladejo, informed the gathering that the field trip is part of requirements for the award of a degree in Political Science and International Relations, pointing out that the aim of the trip was to go outside their school and interact with organizations related to their course for academic purpose.

Mr. Oladejo stated that the students will be assessed on the lessons learnt during the visit and expressed the hope that the trip will be beneficial and rewarding to the students.

Thereafter, there was a paper presentation that dwelt on the ICPC mandate, vision and mission as well as achievements.

The event was concluded with the presentation of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material‏s to the students.

Like this: Like Loading...