A number of States in Nigeria have ordered the arrest of any trader who refuses to collect the old naira notes. The order is a result of the Supreme Court Judgement which suspended the CBN from implementing the deadline hitherto set on old naira notes.

The News Chronicle gathered that Zamfara and Kano State Governments have also ordered the closure of any shop or business that refuses to collect the old naira notes.

It would be recalled that three states governments, Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi states took the Federal Government to court over the new naira note policy of the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN). The policy which affected N200, N500 and N1000 notes has led to a huge cash shortage among Nigerians, thereby making it difficult for people to conduct business.

The three states governments which have now been joined by the state government of Ekiti and River posited that the policy is causing hardship to the people.

On Sunday, the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje directed the acting Chairman of Kano State Consumer Protection Council to shut down a big supermarket, Wellcare Supermarket in the state.

The governor further warned that the state will not tolerate any disobedience to the judgement of the supreme court.

There have been several appeals from many quarters including from the Council of State that the CBN should recirculate the old naira notes if it lacks the capacity to produce sufficient number of new naira notes.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has failed to communicate to Nigerians nor the commercial banks two days after the deadline set for the old naira notes. A development which has led to more confusion among Nigerians.

