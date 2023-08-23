Startups will get $350,000 as part of Google’s ‘AI First Accelerator Programme’

Google has completed plans to assist companies in Nigeria and other African nations in using technology to address regional issues.

The American company detailed the initiative through its Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First, aiming to encourage African startups trying to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to solve problems, particularly those surrounding them.

Participants will gain access to Google’s AI know-how, technical resources, including up to $350,000 in Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and priceless networking opportunities, the tech giant claims.

According to Google, the program acknowledges the revolutionary impact AI is playing globally, changing industries and expanding the boundaries of what is possible.

It also emphasized the important contributions made by African startups in using AI to address some of the most urgent problems in the continent.

The company claimed that its “AI First” program supports companies interested in exploring the potential of AI.

By building on prior programs like the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders, Google hoped that more advancement would result from the AI ecosystem. This goal has remained constant.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem for Africa, described the effort as follows: “Africa’s tech landscape is vibrant and ever-evolving. It’s inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. ‘AI First’ is more than a program; it’s a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realize their full potential.”

Aiyegbusi claims that Google is currently accepting applications for the 10-week equity-free accelerator from entrepreneurs up to series A stage that are based in Africa or developing AI and machine learning solutions specifically for the continent.

He stated that startups must submit an application by September 6 on the Google Accelerator website.

According to the company, the Google for firms Accelerator: Africa program has assisted 106 firms from 17 African nations since its beginning in 2018.

These firms have procured over $263 million in funding overall and produced over 2,800 new direct employment opportunities in the area.