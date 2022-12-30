Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph – December 30, 2022

Readings: 1 Sir 3:2-6, 12-14; Responsorial Psalm PS 128:1-2, 3, 4-5; Col 3:12-21 & Gospel Matthew 2:13-15,19-23.

Theme: Standing Up for the Family

Solemnity Synopsis

In the first reading, Ben Sirach invites children to honour their parents. In the second reading, St. Paul calls on wives to be submissive to their husbands and husbands to love your wives. He also invites husbands to love their wives by avoiding any bitterness towards them. The gospel tells how the Blessed Virgin Mary and Joseph saved the life of the Child Jesus by taking him to Egypt to escape Herod’s wickedness.

Introduction

The Family Institution is suffering a backlash in our age no thanks to the upsurge of gay rights, single parenthood, individualism and exaggerated freedom. The human race may be at the verge of extinction since some people are opting for pleasure for its own sake without the corresponding responsibility that goes with it.

Amidst this sad development, our liturgy presents us with the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph as a prototype for all Christian families. Any family, either nuclear or extended is made up of father, mother and children with each member having his or her rights and responsibilities.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Sr. 3:2-6), Ben Sirach invites children to honour their parents. The reading lists some blessings to children who obey their parents. It surmises that God stores up riches for kids who revere their paretns.

In the second reading (Col. 3:12-21), St. Paul calls on wives to be submissive to their husbands and husbands to love their wives by avoiding any bitterness towards them. It also charges children to obey their parents in everything as it pleases the Lord.

The gospel (Matthew 2:13-15,19-23) tells how the Blessed Virgin Mary and Joseph saved the life of the Child Jesus by taking him to Egypt to escape Herod’s wickedness sets the tune for a reflection on the duties and responsibilities of parents towards their children.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Obey your parents: Our first reading invites children to obey their parents in the Lord as doing so goes with unlimited blessings here and in the next.

2. Honour marriage: Our liturgy charges women to be submissive to their wives and men to love their wives.

3. Don’t give up on Kids: Jesus’ parents didn’t give up on him; they made efforts to save his life from Herod, as such, contemporary parents should never give up on their kids.

4. Provide for the family: St. Thomas Aquinas admonishes parents to provide their children with food, shelter, clothing and both religious and civic.

5. Protect Children: The sight of a bee of almajiris roaming the streets without shelter and struggling for stale food dumped in refuse heaps around Northern-Nigeria urges urgent reforms to proctect the dignity of the human being.

Summary Lines

1. In the first reading, Ben Sirach invites children to honour their parents.

2. In the second reading, St. Paul calls on wives to be submissive to their husbands and husbands to love their wives.

3. He also invites husbands to love your wives by avoiding any bitterness towards them.

4. The gospel tells how the Blessed Virgin Mary and Joseph saved the life of the Child Jesus by taking him to Egypt.

5. This was to escape Herod’s wickedness.

Conclusion

Our liturgy calls us to stand against child-labour or trafficking. It urges us to rise up and condemn situations that make children destitute in the name of religion. We pray for children that they may be obedient to their parents as exemplified by Christ. May we all be united one day with the First Family in the Kingdom of Our Father as we stand up for our individual families and the family of God which is the Church. Happy Feast Day!