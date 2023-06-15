Stand up and Fight the Evils of Corruption, Bawa charges Youths

The embattled Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa has called on students across the country to stand up and fight the evils of corruption in the country.

He made the call in Abuja at the inauguration of an Integrity Club at Glisten International Academy, Jahi, Abuja.

According to him, corruption is a very terrible evil that denies and deprives Nigerians of their comfort, benefits and rights.

Bawa, who spoke through Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Dele Oyewale, pointed out that corruption is responsible for social and economic challenges across the country.

“Look at Nigeria today; the state of our roads, hospitals, schools and other social amenities are in deplorable state because the resources that are meant for public use are either diverted, misapplied or embezzled”, he said.

Commenting about the Integrity Club, the EFCC’s boss explained that the club is envisioned to be a building block of anti-corruption in the school.

“We are here today to establish an integrity club. The club will guide you to be good citizens of integrity, honesty and patriotism that the country will be proud of”, he said.

Also speaking, Head of Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit of the Commission, ACE II Aisha Mohammed said integrity clubs are being established in schools because the Commission believes youths are very important in the fight against corruption.

“You are the future of Nigeria, and we believe we should start from you; because I am sure in this class, we have future presidents, governors, EFCC chairman among others”, she said. She later supervised the launch of the club and presented a Manual designed for running it to the students.

Speaking earlier, Principal of the school, Mr. Charles O. Eneh, thanked the EFCC for considering the school for the club, stressing that the initiative is apt, as it would help mould them to be good citizens and future leaders equipped to change the narrative when they get to the realm of affairs in the country

“We welcome the initiative, because of the younger generation on whose hands the future of Nigeria lies. We believe that if they get it right at this stage, by the time they get to the realm of affairs, things will be better for this country”, he said.

Share this post