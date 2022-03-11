Stanbic IBTC Set To Boost Nigeria’s Health Sector

Speaking on the solutions, Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank said the loans were created to make available world-class healthcare and reduce the pressure on the limited health services in the country.

“Healthcare is a basic need that everyone should be able to access easily. The pandemic has increased the pressure on the health sector and there is a need to adequately equip healthcare facilities to enable hospitals and laboratories deliver quality service and boost the confidence of Nigerians in that sector” he said.

Nigeria’s health care system is underfunded and the least robust in Africa. Stanbic IBTC has decided to provide capital that will enhance the health frameworks and bridge the gaps in healthcare.

“From health insurance cover to funding for quality medical equipment, we have product offerings tailor-made to serve our clients in this space” Remy added.

According to the Business and Commercial Clients Executive Director, the scheme will contribute to the overall development of the Nigerian healthcare system while highlighting that the term loan offers a maximum loan amount of N2 billion naira.

Furthermore, the financial organisation also offers loans for asset finance to purchase equipment required to provide optimum healthcare service.

Remy noted that the institution’s team of experts are available to offer expert advice to its customers and the loans are available to key players in the health sector such as pharmaceutical and medical product manufacturers, logistics and healthcare service providers.

Stanbic IBTC remains committed to the expansion and delivery of excellent healthcare services to all Nigerians through various initiatives.