Stalemate: Southeast NYCN Leadership To Take over Anambra Chapter’s Election Process

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN has directed that the Southeast Zonal leadership of the Council, will now take over the process of conducting elections into the State Executive Council of the Anambra Chapter of the Council.

The directive came from the Office of the Vice President, NYCN Southeast zone, Amb Smart Uwakwe in a letter to Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo through the Commissioner in charge of the State Ministry of Youths Development and Creative Economy.

Also copied in the letter were the State Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, the Director, Department of State Security Services and the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC.

Over the weekend, elections into the Anambra NYCN SEC were truncated, despite extending deep into the wee hours of Saturday.

The elections have been shifted on two different occasions, as the Council tried to get all measures in place for a smooth and transparent process.

In the letter, the NYCN VP Southeast, Amb Uwakwe, who is the Chairman of the Zone, said the decision was arrived at, following a high level of incompetence displayed by the Congress Planning Committee, CPC of the 2022 Unity Congress of the Anambra NYCN.

According to him, this ineptitude was manifest in CPC’s ability to conduct the Congresses on three different dates, which would have truncated the peace being maintained by the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, through concerted efforts and in consideration of the commitment of the Soludo’s administration to do things right.

Uwakwe also said the NEC in considering all these, has directed that the Council cannot afford a congress that will not stand the test of time.

The letter read;

“The NEC has therefore directed that the Zonal leadership led by the Vice President, NYCN Southeast zone, Amb Smart Uwakwe and his team will henceforth, take complete charge of the process.

“All communication and transactions between the Ministry and the Council as it affects this congress, should be with the Zonal leadership.

“The Ministry is expected to create a desk in the Ministry and appoint someone that will represent the Ministry amongst the team that will take charge to complete the process.

“The fresh nomination papers will be made available in the desk that will be created by the Ministry, for all aspirants who already purchased nomination papers to come and take same, complete and return at no cost, upon presentation of evidence of payment for the first time.

“All organization that revalidated for the Congress should come up with evidence for confirmation and inclusion where necessary.

“Any aspirant who fails to come and take the form, will be assumed to have withdrawn from the race.

“Similarly, any group that doesn’t come to present evidence of revalidation will be considered not validated.”

The letter said the Electoral Committee is to work hand in glove with the Zonal leadership to achieve a free, fair and credible election that will usher in a new leadership for the Anamba young people.

Like this: Like Loading...