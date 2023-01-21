Liverpool hosted Chelsea at Anfield during the early kick of the Premier League weekend game. Both sides played a draw in their last season encounter on both legs. They still met in FA and Carabao Cups finals, with both finals ending in all draws. Liverpool edged Chelsea in both trophies via penalty shoot-outs.

The first half ended with a stalemate. Chelsea controlled the first half of the game with 51% ball possession against home side Liverpool who had 49%. Chelsea had six shots on goal with two on target while Liverpool had five and just one on target.

The second half ended in a stalemate with Chelsea still having a higher ball possession of 54% higher than Liverpool who had 46%. Liverpool had more goals attempted 14 and only 3 on target against Chelsea who had 11 and 2 on target.

Both teams have 29 points each on the log. Liverpool is in 8th place, while Chelsea is in 10th place.