A senior secondary student, Chizzy Ebube, has donated a parcel with cash to Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi towards his campaign in the forth coming election.

The former governor of Anambra took to his official Facebook page to thank the young girl for the heart to donate not just to support him but to her future.

“My deep appreciation to Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, a secondary school (SS2) student, for her small but most invaluable donation. She has invested in her future and those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn. She is an exemplar of social consciousness.”

“God bless you and your generation.”