Netflix revealed a sneak peek of the upcoming season of the Korean drama Squid Game, titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” during its worldwide fan event Tudum 2023 on June 17.

The 30-second clip showcased the preparations for the upcoming competition, declaring it as “the world’s most infamous game brought to life.”

This November, the game you love becomes reality. #TUDUM has your first sneak peek at how the brand new competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge is coming to life. pic.twitter.com/UZWBnOIwoF — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

New players were confirmed by the streaming service to join the cast. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun were announced as the latest additions to the cast.

While Lee Jung-jae, who played the lead role Seong Gi-hun (a.k.a. Player 456), Lee Byung-hun, who portrayed Front Man (the leader of the masked team running the competition); and Wi Ha-jun, who took on the role of Hwang Jun-ho (a detective who broke into the competition last season to try and find his brother) will retain their roles.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/0iofoBQ1kB — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

The show is set to be released on November, 2023 and will be streaming on Netflix.

