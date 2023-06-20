Netflix revealed a sneak peek of the upcoming season of the Korean drama Squid Game, titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” during its worldwide fan event Tudum 2023 on June 17.

The 30-second clip showcased the preparations for the upcoming competition, declaring it as “the world’s most infamous game brought to life.”

This November, the game you love becomes reality. #TUDUM has your first sneak peek at how the brand new competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge is coming to life. pic.twitter.com/UZWBnOIwoF — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

New players were confirmed by the streaming service to join the cast. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun were announced as the latest additions to the cast.

While Lee Jung-jae, who played the lead role Seong Gi-hun (a.k.a. Player 456), Lee Byung-hun, who portrayed Front Man (the leader of the masked team running the competition); and Wi Ha-jun, who took on the role of Hwang Jun-ho (a detective who broke into the competition last season to try and find his brother) will retain their roles.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/0iofoBQ1kB — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

The show is set to be released on November, 2023 and will be streaming on Netflix.

Share this post