Squeezed And Swigged

Dear munching mouth,
You have receptors for five
Types of tastes, talk of taste buds…
Your tongue touches on salty things
And bitter, sweet, savory, sour sides too.
You have food spun, crushed,
Salted and sliced like what?
A tomato that is sandwiched,
Swallowed and squashed,
An orange, just juicy, hey!
A big burst of sweetness,
Scented, savored, swilled,
Shredded, shared in wedges,
Used in a salad, a snack too,
Radish carefully crunched.
Mango skinned and sucked,
Pea popped into your place,
Berries have a bouncy balance
Of sweetness and tartness, a tad!
Strawberry sweet, slightly sour.
In season, at peak ripeness, talk
Of coming of age, of mellowness,
Fun, fruity, syrupy, salacious,
Crunchy, comestible and cute,
Strawberry, stroll into the mouth.
People say you’re plump and red
And happy to be hugged, slugged,
Used in cakes, pastries, desserts,
Talk of strawberry-flavored what?
Cheesecakes, shortcake, ice cream.
Did I mention that tasty milkshakes shake me?
What about other different, delicious desserts?
An apple pie can be a gateway to succulence,
Not to be outdone, cupcakes are chanting too!
Let me pack it here with a silly slavering mouth.
