Spurn It, Snub It

Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things”. Philippians 4:8

“Whatever things are true…”

Oh, the bright and beautiful man I see. He is a little far away, but I am interested in checking him out. Let’s see, how can I get closer to him? Reaching for him, I embarrass myself and begin laughing at my silliness. I sense a little feeling of dishonesty as I “love” him from afar.

What should I do? Boycott it right now. It’s a lie.

“Whatever things are noble…”

On my next try, I must be a little sneaky, because he belongs to someone else. I have known that all along but tried not to think about it very much. But he is so beautiful, sparkly and desirable. Reaching further, I touch him, but I pull back. My wandering heart makes me ashamed and leaves me feeling anything but noble.

What should I do? Boycott it. It’s not noble!

“Whatever things are just…”

I am aware that I am not behaving justly, going places in my mind and heart where I do not belong, all in pursuing this beautiful man that is not for me. I would be hurting the one whose he is if she knew of my thoughts. Furthermore, my thoughts are giving birth to actions. I am closer to him, but I feel guilty because of my sinful desires.

What should I do? Boycott it. It’s unjust!

“Whatever things are pure…”

My thoughts are not pure, and my actions are progressing. I touch him. Oh, what bliss! The flip side of bliss inevitably comes forth as despair and dark depression. I want more but I can’t have it. I cry all day and all night.

What should I do? Boycott it. It’s impure!

Prayer:

“Lord, I make a covenant with my own heart before You. Today I flee this sin. Lead me in paths of righteousness for your Names’ sake. Thank You for Your forgiveness and restoration.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

“Whatever things are lovely…”

It is an ugly twisted form of love (lust) that is a slippery slope, a slow fade. Deception is a part of it. I think, “maybe it’s not so bad.”

What should I do? Boycott it. It’s ugly!

“Whatever things are of good report…”

This is no good report. It is secret and sinful. It has become despair that once began with a thought. I must spurn it, snub it, shun it.

Be Greatly Blessed!