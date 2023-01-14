Upon everything
The noun comes first
Then a spread of passive verb on it
As it must permit, so that it remains
If it comes before the now
Call it a story, usually history
Whatever, there is space for everyone
At the table, butter on bread
Was it not used in the bakingButter then is like culture
After it makes, it is yet called to contend Yes, culture is like commonsense amplified
Is the legacy spread over the name
Or the name over the legacy
Are they just part of a story
Like sunset and sunrise
The essence, time and soul of a story
The soul is strategy, strategy is genius
It may sit on a pizza or lie between the burger
