Upon everything

The noun comes first

Then a spread of passive verb on it

As it must permit, so that it remains

If it comes before the now

Call it a story, usually history

Whatever, there is space for everyone

At the table, butter on bread

Was it not used in the bakingButter then is like culture

After it makes, it is yet called to contend Yes, culture is like commonsense amplified

Is the legacy spread over the name

Or the name over the legacy

Are they just part of a story

Like sunset and sunrise

The essence, time and soul of a story

The soul is strategy, strategy is genius

It may sit on a pizza or lie between the burger