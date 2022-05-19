Thursday, May 19, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Sports Ministry To Hold Maiden U-18 Basketball Championships

Sports Ministry To Hold Maiden U-18 Basketball Championships

Stanley Ugagbe

Stanley Ugagbe

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded arrangements to hold the maiden edition of the Nigeria U-18 Basketball Championships in the country, with a view to ensuring more youth participation in sports, especially in the game of basketball.

The competition which targets youth at the grassroots will commence with zonal elimination amongst the 36 States of the Federation and FCT between May 27 – 30, 2022 after which winners and first runners-up emerging from the zones will proceed to Abuja for the finals coming up between June 3 and 8, 2022.

The Ministry called on State Governments to ensure active participation of students and youth in the games so as to build talent development which will go a long way in curbing youth restiveness in the country.

It commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its commitment to the development of grassroots sports in the country and assured that it will continue to provide enabling environment for the full implementation of government policies, projects and programmes in line with the policy thrust of the present administration especially as it relates to youth and sports development.

The Ministry said in the coming weeks, it will role out programs on Grassroots Basketball Development with specific focus on Organisation of Basketball Leagues (both Male and Female, including sponsorship), Development of home based coaches with coaching clinics, with scientific approach to the Game of Basketball, seminars, workshops, development of the Referees in line with international standards, encouragement of Basketball Academy in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, working with retired Nigerian basketball stars and active professionals, among others.

It also restated its commitment to the support and encouragement of Community Basketball Competitions in the country.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle