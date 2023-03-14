Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the coaching team of the U20 men’s football team, the Flying Eagles, led by Coach Ladan Bosso to come up with a team that will make Nigeria proud at the FIFA U20 World Cup that will be held in Indonesia in May this year.

Mr. Dare during the Monday reception organized for the Flying Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, encouraged the team to look forward to doing well in the World.

“You have returned from Egypt with the bronze medals and the FIFA World Cup ticket, and a few other prizes, but the FIFA World Cup is in a few weeks and I want you to focus your mind on winning it for Nigeria for the first time. I understand Ghana is the only African country that has won the FIFA U20 World Cup. If Ghana can win it, why not Nigeria?

“I am happy about your performance in Egypt because you were able to come from a position of adversity, a depressing loss to The Gambia in the semi-final to fire on all cylinders to defeat Tunisia for the bronze medals. That is the spirit that the Government and people of Nigeria want you to take to the World Cup.

“We are on the same page with the NFF on adequate preparation of our national teams for matches and competitions, and I believe they will provide you with good enough preparation for the global finals in Indonesia.”

Team head coach, Ladan Bosso, thanked the minister for his support while adding the team will continue to give its best at all times and in the World Cup.

“We are always encouraged by your inspiring and motivating words, and the length you go to simply to support the team and our dreams. I told you after the victory in Niamey that our target was doing well at the AFCON to earn a FIFA World Cup ticket.

“Now, just as I told the Nigeria Ambassador to Egypt in Cairo on Saturday, I want you to know that our fresh target is doing very well at the FIFA World Cup,” Bosso said.

9 total views, 9 views today