Yesterday when the news broke out about the death of Queen Elizabeth the second, some scheduled sporting activities were allowed to continue with players seen observing minutes of silence, Manchester United at Old Trafford who had a go-ahead permit to play their Europa game against Real Sociedad took a minute silence, West Ham’s game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League was also played.

We reported that all Championship games in England slated for Friday were postponed. Two Premier League fixtures planned for the same Friday have been postponed.

According to BBC sports, Horse racing games didn’t hold yesterday after the demise of the Queen, as well Friday’s race games will be rescheduled

The Scottish Championship game on Friday between Cove Rangers and Dundee has been postponed also.

Cycling’s Tour of Britain has cancelled its final three stages in Gloucestershire, Dorset, and the Isle of Wight, with Spain’s Gonzalo Serrano given the race victory after keeping his overall lead on Thursday’s fifth stage.

In rugby union, Northampton abandoned their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

Scotland’s women’s Test international against Spain on Sunday has been called off, and Scottish Rugby has also postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect.

Friday’s weigh-in for the women’s world boxing title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors.

Promoters Boxer is expected to issue a statement later on the status of the bout, which is scheduled to take place at the O2 in London on Saturday.

Formula 1 is planning a minute’s silence with all teams before practice on Friday for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend to proceed as planned.

A decision on weekend Premier League and EFL fixtures will be made after a review of the official mourning guidance, plus consultation with other sports and the Department for Culture Media and Sport.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.