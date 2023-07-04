Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Sporting Lagos FC seals promotion to the Nigerian top league after one year….

Sporting Lagos FC seals promotion to the Nigerian top league after one year….

Oladimeji Adeoye July 4, 2023 0
Sporting Lagos FC

 

Sporting Lagos FC has been promoted to the Nigeria top league (NPL) following their 2-0/victory over Abeokuta Stormers last night in the ongoing Nigeria National League Super 8 tournament at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The club was created last year by Shola Akinlade, and they participated in the Nigerian second division league (NNL) where they earned a qualification spot for the Super 8.

They are currently using Onikan Stadium as their ground, which has a capacity of over 23 thousand. The club is managed by Paul Offor who was the manager that guided MFM to their first promotion.

The manager was granted a question-and-answer interview before last night’s game against the Stormers – he significantly assured the fans that they will rise to the dream:

On yesterday’s result:

Like we predicted, it was a very tough game against a good opponent, but we’re happy we were able to get the win in the 87th minute. It took us a while to get into building up properly. The boys are excited, but they also know the job is nowhere near finished. They

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

On today’s opponents, Stormers SC:

We watched them yesterday and saw they’re a very well-coached side. Every team in this competition is good — that’s why they’re here.

On the prospects of qualifying for the NPFL today:

We want to qualify today. My confidence is that we have well-experienced players who are ready to fight. The occasion won’t get into their heads. We’ll play the way we want to.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Chelsea is the greatest team in England over the last decade – Pochettino

Oladimeji Adeoye July 4, 2023 0

Marcelo Brozovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo At Saudi Pro League Side Al-Nassr

Ken Ibenne July 3, 2023 0

BREAKING: Steven Gerrard Named Manager Of Saudi Pro League Side Al-Ettifaq

Iken July 3, 2023 0

Brighton shows interest in Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey

Oladimeji Adeoye July 3, 2023 0

Liverpool FC reveal the signing of Dominik Szoboslai from RB Leipzig

Oladimeji Adeoye July 2, 2023 0

Cesc Fàbregas retires

Oladimeji Adeoye July 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mark Zuckerberg Launches Twitter Alternative, Threads

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0
Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

JUST IN: Akpabio Announces Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0

What You Need To Know As Tweet Deck Becomes Exclusive

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0

FG To Begin Collection Of VAT From Market Traders

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0

Are China and Russia giant competitors in Africa?

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 4, 2023 0