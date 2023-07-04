Sporting Lagos FC seals promotion to the Nigerian top league after one year….
Sporting Lagos FC has been promoted to the Nigeria top league (NPL) following their 2-0/victory over Abeokuta Stormers last night in the ongoing Nigeria National League Super 8 tournament at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
The club was created last year by Shola Akinlade, and they participated in the Nigerian second division league (NNL) where they earned a qualification spot for the Super 8.
They are currently using Onikan Stadium as their ground, which has a capacity of over 23 thousand. The club is managed by Paul Offor who was the manager that guided MFM to their first promotion.
The manager was granted a question-and-answer interview before last night’s game against the Stormers – he significantly assured the fans that they will rise to the dream:
On yesterday’s result:
Like we predicted, it was a very tough game against a good opponent, but we’re happy we were able to get the win in the 87th minute. It took us a while to get into building up properly. The boys are excited, but they also know the job is nowhere near finished. They
On today’s opponents, Stormers SC:
We watched them yesterday and saw they’re a very well-coached side. Every team in this competition is good — that’s why they’re here.
On the prospects of qualifying for the NPFL today:
We want to qualify today. My confidence is that we have well-experienced players who are ready to fight. The occasion won’t get into their heads. We’ll play the way we want to.