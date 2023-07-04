Sporting Lagos FC seals promotion to the Nigerian top league after one year….

Sporting Lagos FC has been promoted to the Nigeria top league (NPL) following their 2-0/victory over Abeokuta Stormers last night in the ongoing Nigeria National League Super 8 tournament at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The club was created last year by Shola Akinlade, and they participated in the Nigerian second division league (NNL) where they earned a qualification spot for the Super 8.

They are currently using Onikan Stadium as their ground, which has a capacity of over 23 thousand. The club is managed by Paul Offor who was the manager that guided MFM to their first promotion.

The manager was granted a question-and-answer interview before last night’s game against the Stormers – he significantly assured the fans that they will rise to the dream:

On yesterday’s result:

Like we predicted, it was a very tough game against a good opponent, but we’re happy we were able to get the win in the 87th minute. It took us a while to get into building up properly. The boys are excited, but they also know the job is nowhere near finished. They

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

On today’s opponents, Stormers SC:

We watched them yesterday and saw they’re a very well-coached side. Every team in this competition is good — that’s why they’re here.

On the prospects of qualifying for the NPFL today:

We want to qualify today. My confidence is that we have well-experienced players who are ready to fight. The occasion won’t get into their heads. We’ll play the way we want to.

Share this post