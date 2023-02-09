Maneesh Kulshrestha has been named as the new CEO of Spectranet, the top Internet service provider in Nigeria. Maneesh joins Spectranet as part of its new strategic growth strategy as a visionary and transformative leader with over 30 years of experience in the telecom and retail sectors.

Maneesh’s selection as the organization’s new CEO fits with Spectranet’s most recent commercial trajectory as the Internet Service Provider generating Endless Opportunities for Ambitious Nigerians.

Mr. Maneesh Kulshrestha, CEO of Spectranet, has worked for organizations such Reliance Group, Telenor Group, Roshan Group Afghanistan, Tata Group, Global Nortel, and Matra, among others. He brings a lot of expertise and knowledge to the team. Maneesh is reported to have a comprehensive understanding of developing markets like India and Afghanistan.

He joins the Spectranet staff with a strong desire to succeed in the Nigerian market. According to him, the goal of Spectranet is to expand the network while also providing consumers with an exceptional user experience overall.

He stated: “I am very excited to be here in Nigeria, and about joining this capable team. As the pioneer of 4GLTE in Nigeria, Spectranet plays as a frontrunner in the 4GLTE business, Fixed Broadband Solutions, Enterprise Business Solutions and VoLTE. I look forward to developing the business further with a clear ambition to prioritize high-value service delivery to all our customers. I am intentional about developing a high-performing team by fostering new benchmarks in employee and partner engagement. A happy and engaged workforce is key to delivering the best possible service to our clients. There will be no compromise on excellent service delivery and improved experience on the network. Under my direction, Spectranet will put customers first and create memorable experiences through improved processes and systems. A mission I intend to achieve together with the team!”

The new CEO sprang into action and developed a Monthly Partner Reward Program to recognize and honor deserving Spectranet Channel Partners and Dealers.

Six Channel Partners in total—four dealers and two super dealers—were honored at the scheme’s recent launch for their outstanding performances in January.

Kulshrestha said during his speech at the ceremony that Spectranet started a new period of growth in 2023 with a focus on all of its business categories, including Fixed Broadband, 4GLTE Service, VoLTE, and Enterprise Business Solutions. He urged clients and business associates to anticipate an improvement in Spectranet’s overall business environment.

A participant at the event named Ankotel praised Spectranet for the endeavor.

“Being recognized today by Spectranet gives me so much joy. It shows Spectranet’s commitment to us. If I can speak for every dealer here, I will say that we are excited to be here today. We will always be here to “Do More,” she said.

