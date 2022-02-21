Special Invitation to join the National Day of Protest to Demand Immediate Assent to the Electoral Bill 2022

On 31st January 2022, the National Assembly transmitted the Electoral Bill 2022 to the President for assent after expeditiously reworking the bill to meet the President’s expectations. The bill allows for electronic transmission of results, strengthens INEC’s financial independence and empowers the commission to reject falsified election results, amongst other new provisions.

The bill, when signed, requires the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the day appointed for an election. Therefore, the President must give assent to the bill on or before 22nd February 2022 if the dates announced for the 2023 elections are to be maintained.

Additionally, the delay in granting presidential assent to the Electoral Bill, 2022 will create legal uncertainties that threaten the integrity of the off-cycle elections in Ekiti, Osun, and the 2023 general election

The civil society community has therefore declared Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, as the National Day of Protest to demand immediate assent to the bill. Civil society networks will organize peaceful public direct-action activities to further the demand to assent the bill. We urge citizens across the nation to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on this matter of urgent national importance.

The meeting point in Abuja is Unity Fountain at 8:00am on Tuesday, 22nd February 2022.

To RSVP, call any of the following members: 08103216621, 09032999919, 09038007744

We look forward to marching with you.