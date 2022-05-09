Monday, May 9, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Special Every Day

Special Every Day

Ndaba Sibanda

Ndaba Sibanda

It’s mothers’ day, and he has written

at length, thanking his cherished mother

for her love, care, courage and strength.

 

The son has also touched on her sense

of vigilance, brilliance and tenderness,

his counsellor, champion and cheerer.

 

Mom, mothers’ day is special,

not because it comes once per year,

but because you’re special every day.

 

Mom, neither do I know how to give an ovation

to someone who’s as caring, candid and patient

as you’re, nor do I’ve enough words, mouths to do so.  

 

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle