It’s mothers’ day, and he has written
at length, thanking his cherished mother
for her love, care, courage and strength.
The son has also touched on her sense
of vigilance, brilliance and tenderness,
his counsellor, champion and cheerer.
Mom, mothers’ day is special,
not because it comes once per year,
but because you’re special every day.
Mom, neither do I know how to give an ovation
to someone who’s as caring, candid and patient
as you’re, nor do I’ve enough words, mouths to do so.
