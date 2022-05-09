It’s mothers’ day, and he has written

at length, thanking his cherished mother

for her love, care, courage and strength.

The son has also touched on her sense

of vigilance, brilliance and tenderness,

his counsellor, champion and cheerer.

Mom, mothers’ day is special,

not because it comes once per year,

but because you’re special every day.

Mom, neither do I know how to give an ovation

to someone who’s as caring, candid and patient

as you’re, nor do I’ve enough words, mouths to do so.

