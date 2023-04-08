The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has met with 10 aspirants for the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives. He denies endorsing any aspirants among the contestants.

The News Chronicle gathered that the 10 aspirants included Gbajabiamila’s deputy, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase (North-Central); Rep. Makki Abubakar Yalleman (North-West); Rep. Adamu Yusuf Gagdi (North-Central), and Rep. Benjamin Kalu (South-East).

Others are Rep. Peter Akpatason (South-South); Rep. Muktar Aliyu Betara (North-East); Rep. Sada Soli Jibia (North-West); Rep. Tunji Olawuyi (South-West); Rep. Abbas Tajuddeen (North-West), and Rep. Aminu Sani Jaji (North-West).

Sources confirmed that the meeting which was at the instance of Gbajabiamila, was aimed at achieving a middle ground and in order for the APC to present one formidable candidate for the Speakership election on the day of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.