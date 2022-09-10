Speak no ill of the Queen! Despise her not and stop on your track and check yourself, you may afterall be the very thing you criticize her of.

70 years on the throne wasn’t a walk on the park. She was human not a god, dealing with humans in their frail and imperfect nature.

Her moments were as numerous as her years of reign. The bad, the worse, the painful, the shame, the inglorious, the good and of course the bliss.

For 70 years she carried herself in royalty, the gait and feline grace of the goddess. Her aura and influence weren’t in doubt, losing not the world’ admiration. She was not only the Queen of England , the world sought-after her audience in drooves with the reverence and deference never seen before.

Speak no ill of her, she wasn’t a Saint and never pretended to be one. Spit not on her royal dead body with uncouth and imprecative words of pain. She is gone!

You may be right and justified by your judgement of her, hurt and scourged by her default actions,omission and commission. With a forgiven heart take all to God. She is gone, only God knows her better, judging her according to her deeds.

The conspiracy she was accused of, the plundering she masterminded, the divide and rule she championed, the impoverishment she caused and encouraged, are all prevalent , thriving and booming under our watch. We may even do more, stringently too with a steel conscience of unrepentance if we were to wear her shoes.

Judge her mildly, for the speck in her eyes, causing these ill feelings and disaffection about her may be little compared to the log in your eyes. Judge her softly!

Speak no ill about her! Stop ! You may not be free from what you accused her of.

Same people who criticize her and pelt her with stones of corruption, connivance and conspiracies , are no better in their space of influence and authority, if only they would eavesdrop the very conversations of their subordinates about them.

Speak not ills about her royal body, she is gone and cannot defend, refute or agree whatever your grouse about her is.

70 years was too long not to offend anybody. Too long to run a monarch stainlessly. Too long to be all good and saintly to all ,too long for any aggrieved and wounded soul to speak out and seek reconciliation.

She is gone at 96 years, speaking ill of her , wouldn’t solve anything, wouldn’t right the wrong. She is gone, maybe reconciled with her creator and one is here bemoaning over what she had laid at the foot of Christ and moved gloriously into eternity.

With her death an era has gone, a phase erased, unfolding a new phase. Old things have passed away, let the sparky light of forgiveness and reconciliation illuminate every heart that genuinely feel contempt for the Queen.

She died on the birthday of my Queen most profound, the Queen whose reign has no end, the Queen who all generations would call blessed.

Of all days she chose or it pleased God to take her home. The intercession of the blessed Mary, the universal Queen, the profound and par excellence Queen mother, may have paved way for her.

Speak no further! Stop this hate talks about her and remember not with pain and disdain the ancient path of slave trade, colonisation, injustice, Biafra war, Diana’ death and all other numerous ills of her reign, real and imagined.

Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II. May your creator judge you kindly .

Jarlath Opara.