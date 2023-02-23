Sergio Ramos has confirmed his retirement from the Spanish national team today via his official social media page.His decision was stirred by the conversation Ramos had with the new Spanish national team coach, Tola Roja, who informed him that he will not be considered for a call up regardless of how he performs.

The 36-year-old PSG defender made his debut with the national team of Spain in 2005 and has been capped 180 times, scoring 23 goals. He was part of the team that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“The time has come. Time for me to say goodbye to the Spain national team. To La Roja. This morning, I received a call from the current Head Coach who informed me that I am not and will not be part of his plans, regardless of how I perform or what I do in my career”.

“With a heavy heart, it’s the end of a road that I hoped would stretch out further and which would end with a better taste in my mouth, on a par with all the success we achieved with La Roja. I honestly believe that this journey deserved to end at my choosing or because my performances were not at a level worthy of our national team. Not due to a question of age or other reasons that, although I have not heard them directly, I have certainly felt”.

“Because age in itself is not a virtue or a defect; it’s just a number that is not necessarily related to performance or ability. I admire and envy players like Modric, Messi, and Pepe. They are the essence of tradition, values, meritocracy, and justice in football. Unfortunately, it won’t be like that for me because football isn’t always fair and football is never just football”.

“This is something I have to accept, albeit with this sadness I share with you but also with my head held high, and thankful for all these years and your support. I come away with unforgettable memories, all the titles we’ve fought for and celebrated together and the tremendous pride I feel as the most capped Spanish international of all time. This badge, this shirt, and these fans, all of you, have made me happy. I’ll continue to support my country with the passion of someone lucky enough to proudly represent it 180 times”.

