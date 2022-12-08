Spain Football Federation has announced the sacking of Luis Enrique following a disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar. Spain was eliminated in the knock-out round by Morocco, who is the only African team to reach the quarter-finals. Enrique, who was formerly Barcelona coach, has been heavily criticized for his preference for Barcelona players leaving out Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcântara from his World Cup squad.

“The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff for their work at the helm of the senior national team over the past few years. The RFEF sporting department delivered a report to the president which found that a new project for the Spain National Team should begin, aiming to continue the growth of recent years.

“Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Molina communicated the decision to the coach.”

Among the achievements of the former Spanish national coach, it is worth mentioning the three consecutive semi-finals in tournaments – the 2020 European Championship and twice in the Nations League – and also qualifying as first in the qualification group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renewal that has consolidated a generational change in the team in Spanish soccer.

“Luis Enrique managed to qualify for two UEFA Nations League Final Four stages, out of the three he competed for as coach; and reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with his ownined style. He backed young talent and has sown hope for the future of the Spanish national team.

“The RFEF wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach has earned the affection and admiration of his colleagues in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home.”