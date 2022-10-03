The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has averred that he is healthy and fit to rule Nigeria.

Tinubu, in a post on Facebook yesterday, denied withdrawing from the 2023 presidential race.

He also discarded the rumor that he is dead.

Sharing a video of him riding a stationary bike, he wrote “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from day one.”

In a swift reaction, the candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore knocked Tinubu, adding that he is taking Nigerians for a fool.

He wrote: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Someone who could not sign a “Peace Accord” is riding stationary bike in London. These guys take Nigerians for a fool! #WeCantContinueLikeThis”

On his part, Human Rights Activist, Festus Ogun said no matter what Tinubu does to prove his health, he will not vote for him.

“Mr Macaroni is riding on bicycle”.

“Climb Kilimanjaro all you want, we are not voting for you.

“Affliction must not rise a second time,” he wrote.