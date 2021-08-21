Alexa Ranking as of 21/08/21
The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), Mrs. Funke Adepoju, has urged Southwest States to collaborate or synergise on strategic initiatives and human capital development that will enhance governance and socioeconomic empowerment of the people as well as increase the growth of the region.
Mrs. Adepoju made the call, while welcoming a delegation from Osun State Water Regulatory Commission led by Engr. Luqman Moronkola Rafiu, on a three-day working visit to understudy the water regulatory process of LASWARCO.
She said that access to potable water at the grassroots is a significant agenda on the Sustainable Development Goals checklist, stressing that it is the responsibility of regulatory authorities to ensure that the quality of the water accessible to the public conforms to global best practices.
Declaring that health regulatory authorities have confirmed that lack of access to potable water in Africa is one of the leading causes of medical challenges, Mrs. Adepoju noted that the imbalance between water supply and demand, water quality issues and standard sanitation services lie within the powers and functions of the regulators.
The Executive Secretary said the study tour presents a strategic platform for the two bodies to work together as regulators to identify investment opportunities and facilitate engagement with the critical stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sectors for effective and efficient regulation of the industry.
“I am optimistic that the study tour by the management of Osun State Water Regulatory Commission will provide the two states opportunities to synergise and enhance service delivery in both states”, she added.
Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Engr. Luqman Moronkola Rafiu, thanked LASWARCO for the warm reception, informing that the team is in Lagos on a study tour of the State’s facilities, working system and regulatory procedures of the sector.
He averred that the delegation was impressed with the high standard the Commission operates and is ready to learn from Lagos to replicate same in Osun State.
Some of the places visited by the team include Iju Water Works, Akute Raw Water Intakes and Alausa Mini Water Works, Ikeja.
