Southern Hemisphere Lemon Season Underway in Europe 

208 views | Akpan Akata | July 5, 2021
The Spanish Verna lemon campaign is now coming to an end with prices at origin ranging from €0.20 to €0.40 per kilo, depending on quality and size.
The demand remains calm, just like that of grapefruit, according to Ailimpo.
The southern hemisphere lemon season is already underway in Europe and the supply is now starting to become noticeable. For now, Argentinian lemon volumes in the EU markets continue to below.
As a result of the increase in the number of black spot interceptions in European ports last year, Argentinian exporters are being more cautious. Moreover, this year’s weather conditions have not been ideal for the growth of their lemons.
However, this is being offset by a sharp increase in containerized lemon exports from South Africa, which continues to increase its market share in the European Union.
In this context, the Spanish Verna lemons that still deliver good quality and good commercial sizes are sought after and appreciated, according to Ailimpo. It should be recalled that, overall, the rains this spring have caused fruit sizes to increase remarkably.
Reduced grapefruit supply and abundance of small sizes
The arrival in Europe of grapefruit shipments from South Africa continues to slow down. Also, there’s a significant lack of consistency in the quality of the batches and the share of the small sizes continues to be overwhelming.
In the wholesale market, the pace of sales remains slow. As a result, stocks are abundant, especially that of small grapefruits (50-55), which are not as popular in the retail trade.
In this context, the demand remains calm, as most supermarkets are currently more focused on the sale of summer fruits.
In the meantime, vegetable growers at Bumusse Irrigation Scheme in Manafwa District have condemned the prices of their products. They attributed the drastic fall in prices to closure of weekly markets and the ban on inter-district travel. Earlier this month, the government imposed the restrictions in a bid to contain the surging cases of Covid-19 in the country.
In an interview with Daily Monitor, one grower said they currently sell a sack of cabbage at Shs15,000 down from Shs30,000. “The prices have dropped for instance, we are selling tomatoes at Shs 500 a kilogramme yet we used to sell them at Shs1,500,” he said.
Still, Gideon Nate Israel, a pump operator and farmer, said despite the low prices, the scheme has improved their livelihoods. He said before the scheme started, he used to grow cabbages and tomatoes, which would fetch him not less than Shs900,000 a year.
“But now I earn more than Shs1 million just in one season and about Shs12 million in a year. I am doing good business,” he said.
