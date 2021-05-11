Tuesday, May 11, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Southern Governors Meet In Delta State Over Insecurity

158 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 11, 2021

All the governors in the southern part of Nigeria are currently meeting in Delta State over the state of insecurity.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State disclosed the development on Twitter.

It is great to welcome my friends and brothers, the Governors of 16 other states in the South-South, South-East and South-West of Nigeria to Asaba to discuss critical national issues— including the current spate of insecurity across the nation. pic.twitter.com/NwoIUrYAzM

— Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) May 11, 2021

