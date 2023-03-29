The South-East Amalgamated Markets Traders Association (SEAMATA) has congratulated the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) on its collaboration with the Anambra State government which resulted in the recent signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the parties, towards providing energy security and extending universal electricity access for residents of Anambra State.

The consensus was reached at a general meeting of SEAMATA in Enugu recently, and conveyed in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Board of Directors, EEDC, Sir Dr. Emeka Offor, signed on behalf of the association by its President General, Chief Gozie Akudolu (Iroko), and Secretary General, Alex Okwudili.

The MoU signals the implementation of the vision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, to build a system that will provide 24/7 power supply for Ndi Anambra.

Speaking on the MoU, the SEAMATA expressed optimism that residents of Anambra State will be guaranteed up to 18 hours of electricity supply daily once the implementation of the MOU goes full cycle.

SEAMATA further extolled the visionary leadership style of Sir Dr. Emeka Offor, stressing that with this latest development, he has demonstrated that he is a blessing to Anambra State, while EEDC remains the wheel that will propel the state to being the industrial investment destination of the South-East.

“With this feat, industrial and commercial activities shall start to boom, employment will be created and most of our youths shall be taken off the streets, thereby curbing crimes and reducing social vices to the barest minimum in the state”.

“The improved power supply presently enjoyed across communities in the South-East has given us high expectations on the positive impact of the collaboration with the state government on our businesses”.

“The Association and its members have absolute and implicit confidence in your company’s ability and competence to deliver on this mandate effectively and satisfactorily”.

SEAMATA is the umbrella union of traders in all the markets in the five states of South East Geo-political Zone and traders of South East extraction doing business in all the states across the Federation and in the diaspora.

It will be recalled that in September 2022, SEAMATA commended the management of EEDC, passing a vote of confidence on the company in recognition of the remarkable improvement in power supply within the South-East Geo-political zone.