The most cowardly leaders are those who sit on the fence on issues of importance and there cannot be found a worst traitor than a leader who values personal protection and interest ahead of the people’s interests.

Across all the other geopolitical zones of this country, you will find, at least one governor speaking out on issues of concern to the nation or even to their people. No matter how unpopular those opinions might be, at least, these governors are not cowed by anything, they speak out. They express their feelings. They don’t act like slaves who fear that their master might get angry if they say things he doesn’t like. But, you can’t find any of the current governors in the Southeast taking a stand on issues.

Among the G-5 governors, Wike has made clear where he stands, Orthom has made clear whom he is supporting and Makinde hasn’t left anyone in doubts about his support for his kinsman, Tinubu. The two Southeast governors who are part of the G-5 are the only members of the group who haven’t made any public statement either categorically stating where their support is going to or giving an indication of whom they wish to support.

In this raging Naira swap debacle, every region of the country has at least one governor who has declared his stance, for or against the policy, but across the Southeast, all the governors are moping and waiting to see how it will all end. This is because they are either do not want to offend the President or their small godfathers from whom they got power.

These governors do not listen to the people they govern and they do not care about their interests. They don’t even have minds of their own. They are slaves to some godfathers from outside Igbo land. These people whom they defer to before they take a position on any contentious issue, are the same people they share our allocations to, instead of using same to develop the Southeast.

May this set of governors never happen to the Southeast again!

ALA IGBO MUST WIN!

