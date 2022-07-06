Nigerian midfielder, Joe Aribo’s move to a Premier League side, Southampton, is imminent. Joel Aribo who joined Glasgow Rangers in 2019 from Charlton Athletic has always had a £10m release clause in his contract, and it’s certain Rangers may not let the versatile player leave until their demand is reached.

With Antonio Colak travelling to the UK to complete his medical with the Rangers confirmed, Joe Aribo could be heading to Southampton before the week runs out.

According to The Athletic, Rangers and PAOK have agreed on a deal of around £1.8m for the striker which now provides optional three strikers for Rangers with Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe already profiled. It’s also gathered that Rangers will be interested in the deal to let Aribo go so that they can use the fee to make purchases.

Last season under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Aribo made 57 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting ten.

Towards the second half of last season, Rangers were rocked with Injuries upfront and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst resorted to playing Aribo as a striker.

Joe Aribo played the most games last season, more than any other player in Europe.