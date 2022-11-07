Southampton Football Club disclosed that the club has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. Southampton appointed Ralph in 2018 and has been having a rollercoaster campaign. Southampton was pummelled to a 1-4 defeat yesterday on their turf by Newcastle, a result that has made vulnerable Saints drop to the danger zone.

Southampton escaped relegation last season, finishing 15th place with 40 points under the guidance of Ralph.

A club statement from Southampton’s official website:

“The club decided to part ways with Ralph ……..

ADVERTISEMENT

First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”