Southampton has confirmed Ruben Selles as the team’s head coach. Ruben was promoted as the caretaker of the club after it parted ways with the head coach Nathan Jones.

The Spaniard’s first game as a caretaker was away against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where they stunned Chelsea with a 0-1 away win. A feat that may have convinced the club to retain the caretaker until the end of the season.

Southampton club statement:

“Southampton FC can today confirm that Rubén Sellés has been appointed as Men’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season.”

Selles, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence, has previously managed Valencia’s U18s and served as an assistant manager in Russia, Azerbaijan, Greece, and Denmark.

Former Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch looked set to be Southampton’s next permanent manager after being sacked by the West Yorkshire club earlier this month, but a deal for the American fell through.

