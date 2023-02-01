Southampton Football Club has announced that it has completed the signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Belgian club KRC Genk. Onuachu will join Super Eagles teammate Joel Aribo in the English club.

The 28-year-old joins from the Jupiler Pro League leaders on a contract until 2026, becoming the fifth signing of the month for Nathan Jones’s squad, after the transfers of Mislav Oršić, Charly Alcaraz and James Bree, as well as fellow deadline-day arrival Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Nigeria international Onuachu has been in magnificent form for Genk this season, with the 6ft 7in forward netting 17 goals in 22 appearances, making him the top scorer in the Belgian top-flight.

In total, he departs with 85 goals in 134 games for the club, which he joined in 2019 from Danish side FC Midtjylland, where he scored 71 times in 181 appearances. Onuachu has also been capped 13 times for his country, scoring on three occasions.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones said: “Paul is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment.

“He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad.”