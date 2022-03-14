South-South Women Laud Akpabio For Playing Credible Role in Nigeria’s Development Agenda

Women in the South-South geo-political zone on Sunday praised Daily Independent Newspaper for taking interest in larger goals, holding a strong view regarding the Niger Delta region and promoting truth.

‘’Journalism is an arduous calling. Daily Independent is an important source of information’’

They also applauded the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for contributing constructively to the progress of the country, bringing about deep and profound changes in the Niger Delta region and placing premium on service, integrity and efficiency.

‘’Any serious student of development in the Niger Delta region must admit that there have been far-reaching changes in the last two years’’

In a statement in Port Harcourt, the South-South women commended Daily Independent Newspaper for focusing on Akpabio’s role in developing the Niger Delta region and recognizing what has been achieved by the current administration in the region.

They described the recent pronouncement of the Wailing Women of the Niger Delta (WWND) as irresponsible, vulgar, provocative, and abusive.

The women also described calls for the termination of the award as foolish, childish and irrational.

‘’The Wailing Women of the Niger Delta is off the rails’’

The statement by the spokesperson of South-South Women Front (SSWF), Dr. Doris Ogba, rebuked WWND for confusing the public on the Niger Delta issue.

‘’What is needed is a fundamental change in the perception and behavior of the WWND Coordinator, Odighonin Nwadighi and her co-travellers.

The women underscored the minister’s understanding of the region, tenacity of purpose, quality of character, service to humanity, sense of duty and responsibility.

They described Akpabio’s nomination as well-deserved.

The women also urged the former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority Leader not to allow the negative attitude of Nwadighi to crush his spirit.

‘’Senator Godswill Akpabio believes in the rapid development of the Niger Delta region. Since his appointment, he has been alive to his duty to the people of the Niger Delta region. He has worked assiduously to transform the region. And he has proved his genuine desire to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)’’

Daily Independent Newspaper recently nominated Akpabio as the Minister of the Year.