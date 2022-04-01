South-South women drum support for Akpabio

South-South women on Friday described the threat to issue a warrant of arrest against Senator Godswill Akpabio as a ploy to coerce the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to toe an odd line and the Federal Government into accepting to pay for inflated, bogus and fictitious projects in the past.

‘’This is a threatening measure designed to retard the progress of the region, strip the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of the transparency qualities it had developed in the last two years and return it to its most corrupt days’’.

They also commended stakeholders in the Niger Delta region for joining hands with Akpabio to lift the region high.

In a statement in Asaba by the spokesperson of the South-South Women Political Front (SSWPF), Dr. Doris Ogba, the women described Akpabio as a transformational figure, towering statesman and a visionary hero.

They commended the former Akwa Ibom State governor for initiating programmes and projects that directly benefited the people in various areas such as security, health, education, roads, housing, electrification, transportation, agriculture and tourism

The well-respected women applauded Akpabio for redirecting the region on to the path of development.

‘’Senator Godswill Akpabio is a thoughtful, decent and progressive fellow. His humility is boundless’’.

Particularly, the women scolded political detractors for throwing sand in the gears of the current administration to transform the region, making misleading statements and orchestrating a campaign of calumny against Akpabio, with a view to impugn his integrity.

The statement emphasized Akpabio’s politics of performance, virtue in waiting, deep appetite for change, rapid infrastructure development and peace in the Niger Delta region.

‘’The Wailing Women of the Niger Delta, The Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative (TIFPI) and others are spoilers’’ the statement added.