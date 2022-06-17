Saturday, June 18, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Aso Villa

South East Presidency: Facts Or Emotional Bla! Bla!! Bla!!!?

Jarlath Opara

Jarlath Opara

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Facts are sacred and truth when spoken in rawness may taste  bitter, but when taken heals a lot.

We are in a season when  emotions and facts dove tail, mixing pretty well  only a discerning mind gets to separate the  two and make informed choices.

Since the independence of Nigeria the dynamics of our political evolution,  participation and appointments have been interestingly skewed against the “East” ( both South East and North East)  Could this be a natural design or some kind of political master strokes or chess game to perpetually keep them at the lowest ebb of Nigeria’s political ladder?

Sad too, when science has to an extent given  the  East some kind  of natural advantage over  the west, the south and the North.

The Sun, the Moon, the planets, and the stars all rise in the east and set in the west. The simple  reason for this,  scientifically speaking is the spinning of earth toward the East. What an advantage!

At what point did the East miss this  natural  advantage over  the other  regions? How come the the rising  point  of the sun is now being  relegated to the last fiddle while  the dusk point of the sun  takes the center stage,  dominating and calling the shots for years?

Since Independence in 1960 Nigeria leaders have come from the following regions

North East:

1)Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Belewa

North West:

1)General Murtala Ramat Mohammed

2)Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, 3)Major General  Muhammed Buhari, 4) General Sani Abacha 5)Umaru Musa Yar’adua 6) Major  General Muhammed Buhari

North Central:

1) General Yakubu Gowon

2) General  Ibrahim Babangida

3)General Abulsalami Abubakar.

South West:

1)General Olusegun Obasanjo

2)Chief Ernest Shonekan

South East:

1)Chief Benjamin Azikiwe

2)Major  General Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi

South South

1) Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

In summary both the North West and South West have  ruled for  nine times,  North East and South East for three times  while South South and North Central four  times. From  this  calculation the East  is the least to have ruled.

As the race for2023 presidency thickens, gaps closing and alignment formed one can still feel the obvious  neglect and relegation of South East in the whole  permutations.

In fairness, equity and justice , the slot for the presidency should have been zoned to South East by the two major  political parties.  Sadly such was a dream , dead and buried. Even  the Vice President slot  still  was denied them with  a sarcasm that is silent but  sounds like  a bang in  any  patriotic ear.

For years the political sun of Nigeria has been forced to rise   either from the West or the Central not from  the East  for whatever reason.

The good  news  is, 2023 comes with  a political climate change,  resetting  the abnormal to the its normal follow come status.

The  sun is rising from  its natural  rising point  come  2023 ,nothing will change it again. Beyond the tribal and zonal  equity and fairness is a competence  that is  unarguably unmatched.  The wise men  are getting ready from all the regions, zones,   tribes , religion and no Herod will stop or kill  the “mesiah”

We can’t be doing things in the same way and expect a different  result.  All we need is  to get to that Eldarado is a shift in paradigm.  A shift  not only in zone but  in action,  in competence, in effectiveness etc dismantling all road blocks of corruption,  nepotism  and minority blackmail. No zone  is a  minority and no religion is too. We are all like  various parts that  make  up a body.  Each  part is as significant and useful  as the other. No zone wins election alone and no single  religion does too. We are  diverse, in this  diversity if harnessed well lies  our  unity and success.

For once let us do things differently,  change is the only thing that is permanent.

“Success has nothing to do with what you  gain In life  or accomplished  for yourself.  It is what you do for others”— Danny Thomas

What is it that  our leaders have  done for us? Our zones? Our religion? The obvious beneficiaries are most often their family members, cronies and associates not necessarily out of religious or tribal affinity but more of selfish interest.

Bad economy, epileptic light supply,  inflation, insecurity, corruption etc know no religion and tribe.  We are all victims, the masses! Religion is good ,tribe is amazing  but  good governance is the best and whoever  guarantees that let him be our new Sheriff. Only a blind man can claim not to see the hand writing  on the wall.

Be obedient as we push for a change. This vicious circle is not  helping anybody. These are facts not some kind  of emotional bla!,bla!!bla!!

 

#Jarlath Opara

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle