South African referee and one of the top CAF referees, Victor Gomez, has announced his retirement for whistling after the 22nd 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Gomez has been on the professional level since he made his debut in the PSL in 2008. Gomez became notable during the final of the AFCON between Senegal and Egypt this year when he willingly offered his whistle to Egypt forward Mohamed Salah after the striker complained about an unfavorable officiating

He has officiated in CAF tournaments, the South Africa League, and the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gomez was in charge of the games France defeated Australia by 4-1, the game Japan upset Spain by 2-1, and was the fourth official when Argentina defeated the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA world.

“The dream started when I was only a child. Now that I’ve achieved the World Cup I’m grateful and ready to spend time with my family,” said Gomes on Marawa Sports Worldwide as per iDiski Times.

“The eight-hour flight was enough for me to decide to retire. We discussed this with my wife. I believe I’ve been better than those who have come before me and I want others to come and also do better than me.

“Football is in my blood, I will leave the field but I will still contribute towards lifting South Africa’s flag high.”

Gomez has officiated 423 games since making his debut in the SPL, he has issued 1042 yellow cards, and 35 red cards.