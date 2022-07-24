The final which was played last night saw Banyana Banyana cruise over the Moroccans to claim their first WAFCON after many attempts. They defeated host nation Morocco 2-1, a scoreline which they defended early until full-time. It was a deserving victory for the South African girls who put up the best performance in the tournament, playing 6 games without losing any.

South Africa number 8 Hilda Magaia scored a brace that helped them lift the WAFCON in Morocco. Moroccan ladies responded by reducing the goal deficit to 1, but that wasn’t just enough to rescue them.

Banyana Banyana after defeating Super Falcons in the first opener game in the group retain their unbeaten streak until the final. Of course, they are the best team in the tournament.

Hilda, the South African two goals scorer, bagged the player of the match award.

South Africa’s goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was named the best goalie of the tournament.

South African coach Desiree Ellis lost three finals in history, one as a player and twice as a coach, but today she’s celebrated as an African Queen.