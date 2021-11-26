What ill can be done to you

What good shall be done for you

Check that which I have done and not done for you

Pain and gain you shall judge

When you have done

You shall see if I have loved you

And others too, without hurting you

I fear you think my good – communal

Bad – incapable

Remember the flood

It swept the earth

Yet this day water is no foe

Like a bulging tree

Whose branches wander away

And birds wonder

If it could ever be a friend, ally

For shelter

They can’t fly away

But may fall down and in

And then find a home in what looked like none

Shall the priest bid me say ‘I do’

I now do, have I not always done