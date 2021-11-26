What ill can be done to you
What good shall be done for you
Check that which I have done and not done for you
Pain and gain you shall judge
When you have done
You shall see if I have loved you
And others too, without hurting you
I fear you think my good – communal
Bad – incapable
Remember the flood
It swept the earth
Yet this day water is no foe
Like a bulging tree
Whose branches wander away
And birds wonder
If it could ever be a friend, ally
For shelter
They can’t fly away
But may fall down and in
And then find a home in what looked like none
Shall the priest bid me say ‘I do’
I now do, have I not always done
