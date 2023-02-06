The former Director of Civil Organisation for the APC Presidential Campaign Council has stated that ‘something is wrong with the APC Presidential Candidate which makes him unfit to be the next Nigerian President’. Hajia Najaatu Mohammed disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV, monitored by The News Chronicle.

Speaking further on the mental capacity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead Nigeria, the former Campaign Director recalled that the APC Presidential Candidate made another gaffe in Osun state where he promised that students will spend eight years in school instead of four years.

The News Chronicle could recall that Hajiya Najaatu earlier stated the APC presidential primary was conducted with fraud. Claiming that her support went to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the party primaries. Hajiya Najaatu noted that Bola Tinubu emerged as the APC presidential in the most corrupt way.

Responding to the allegation that she was sacked from the APC Presidential Campaign Council, she narrated how the APC Presidential Candidate begged her to take an appointment in the campaign council.

‘’ Asiwaju Bola Tinubu called me to take up an appointment in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, an appointment I had earlier rejected. He asked if I could join him in London the following day which I responded in the affirmative. He even asked to pay for my flight ticket but I told him I can afford it. I was not sacked. I voluntarily resigned when I realised how dangerous it could be to have Asiwaju as the next president of Nigeria’’ Hajiya Najaatu stated.

The News Chronicle understands that with less than 20 days to the 2023 presidential election, the political atmosphere is already saturated with political activities. While there are 18 presidential candidates jostling for the top job, the three leading candidates are the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.