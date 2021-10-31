Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

31st Sunday of the Year, B – October 31, 2021.

Readings: Deut. 6:2-6; Ps 17:2-4,47,51; Hebrews 7:23-28 & Gospel – Mark 12:28-34.

Theme – Something Greater than Holocaust

The first reading reveals the assurances of Moses to the people of Israel. The second reading discloses the eternal nature of Christ’s priesthood. It reveals that he is interceding for us perpetually before the father. In the Gospel, Jesus gives a summary of the law and the prophets as love of God and neighbour. Our liturgy challenges us to embrace the supreme law namely, love of God and neighbour.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, today our liturgy reminds us that the Ten Commandments of God (Exodus 20:1-17) are summarized into the love of God and neighbour (Cf. Mark 12:30-31). This is why our reflection calls us to measure our love for God on the love of neighbour. Before we relish our readings, let us take a look at the summary of the readings, an appropriate narrative of love and the requisite pastoral lessons.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Deuteronomy 6:2-6) reveals the assurances of Moses to the people of Israel that if they fear the Lord and serve him all their days by keeping his laws and commandments, they and their children as well as grandchildren would live long. It adds that if they keep this covenantal patrimony which they received from their fathers, God would give them a land flowing with “milk and honey.” It concludes by calling them thus: “Listen, Israel: the Lord our God is one Lord. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength. Let these words I urge on you today be written on your heart.”

The second reading (Hebrews 7:23-28) discloses about the eternal nature of Christ’s priesthood. It reveals that he is interceding for us perpetually before the father. It assures that his own kind of priesthood differs from that of high priests who offer daily sacrifices. On the contrary, he offered one single sacrifice for sins and is above human weakness.

In the Gospel (Mark 12:28-34), Jesus gives a summary of the law and the prophets as love of God and neighbour. It reveals how Jesus lauds the scribe who said the love of God and nieghbour is the supreme law. Christ tells him: “You are not far from the kingdom of God.” What then are the demands of this love we are talking about?

Unconditional Love: A Narrative

A farmer went to the field one day to cultivate. During the work, he glanced at the mango tree and saw a big ripe fruit. He picked it. An idea came to him not to eat this mango. He resolved to take it to his wife whom he loved so much even though he was starving. When he got home, he called his wife and gave her the mango.

Happy with this precious gift, the woman thought of her child who had gone to school. As the child returned, the mother gave him the mango. Filled with joy, he thanked his mother warmly and promised that he would eat it later. However, he resolved to surprise his father who pays his school fees.

While everyone was at dinner, the child handed the fruit to his father. Surprised to see the same mango he had given his wife, he asked for a knife and shared it equitably between him, his wife and the child. All of them ate the mango with great joy. That’s how love works. When you give love, it comes back to you in another way. Indeed, love is the most extraordinary force that governs the universe. Let’s love unconditionally.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Serve God: From the first reading, we are reminded that if we fear and serve the Lord all our days, it is likely that we would live long to see our children’s children.

2. Be Obedient: Our liturgy assures that if we keep and observe the laws and commandments of God, he would prosper us, grant an increase to all that we do and fulfill the promises he made to our ancestors.

3. Love of God and Nieghbour: As individuals and members of the Church, we are challenged to wholeheartedly embrace the love of God and nieghbour by living out the vertical and horizontal dimensions of love (Cf. Matt. 22:34-40).

4. Intercedes for Others: Our second reading presents us with Christ as a compassionate high priest who intercedes for us perpetually and challenges us to always stand in the breach for others.

5. Avoid Eros: In a world of nudity and sexual rascality, Christians are charged to embrace philial love (Rom 12:10) which is further weaved around agape (Cf. Jn.15:12 & Matthew 14:13-21) in the various aspects of our lives.

Conclusion

Our liturgy charges us to take a bold step by loving our enemies unconditionally and praying for those who persecute us. It also calls us to give in charity until it hurts and also do something extra-ordinary for our neighbour for the sake of Christ. In case you are in doubt about what to do, remember the story of the family that shared a mango. Always measure your love for God by the ruler of love of neighbour – only then would you be said to be close to the kingdom. Happy Sunday!